Emerson launches OEM program to fast-track digital transformation

Emerson announced a new Engineered Solutions Provider program designed to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) optimize automation and instrumentation to improve the reliability and performance of the modular process systems they design and manufacture, often referred to as skids. Emerson identifies these OEMs as Engineered Solutions Providers to represent their commitment to staying ahead of the technology curve in their respective industries. The program helps them simplify technology adoption and streamline interactions with Emerson, making it easier to get access to the information and support they need.

Emerson’s new program includes a series of tailored workshops to help Engineered Solutions Providers simplify and accelerate the evaluation of new technologies. Workshop participants will collaborate with Emerson experts during in-depth sessions. Topics include best practices for the automation of technology platforms, using pervasive sensing and remote monitoring as a differentiator, and application-specific technology options and pilots.

Oxford Flow expands global reach with senior hires

Oxford Flow — a pressure control equipment specialist for the oil and gas, water and industrial process industries — added three senior hires for the U.S. and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Howard Williams was appointed as group business development director to lead the company’s global sales in the oil, gas and water markets. He joins Oxford Flow from Rotork, a flow control provider, where he spent three decades driving sales and growth across all product divisions. Operating from the company’s Oxford headquarters, he will lead the business development team as it expands into new geographies.

David Smith was appointed as business development director for North America. Based in Houston, his appointment is Oxford Flow’s first U.S. employee. With 15 years of oil and gas experience, most recently with oil and gas torque specialist Empire Torque Tools and pressure control equipment provider, LinRich Solutions, he will be responsible for building Oxford Flow’s profile with operators and service companies in the U.S.

In addition, Jawaad Aziz was hired to oversee business development for EMEA. Aziz will leverage his local knowledge and established network to drive lead generation in the region.

Energy Security Partners secures funding for GTLA’s front-end engineering and design

Energy Security Partners (ESP), an independent developer of gas-to-liquids (GTL) projects, secured funding to complete front-end engineering and design (FEED) and related development activities for the GTL Americas (GTLA) project near Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The GTL facility is expected to produce 33,000 barrels per day of ultra-clean transportation fuels from natural gas, with an anticipated capital cost of approximately $3.5 billion. The GTLA project will be the first of its scale in the U.S.

“Obtaining FEED financing is a significant milestone in our drive to secure full funding for the construction of the Phase 1 GTL facility in Jefferson County,” said Roger Williams, chief executive officer of ESP. “The GTL process converts natural gas into ultra-clean diesel fuel and naphtha, and it produces electricity from thermal energy released during the process. GTL products can also be processed and upgraded into ultra-clean jet fuel and gasoline, which ESP hopes to do in future expansion phases.”

Over the next 24 months, ESP will complete the detailed engineering, site preparation, natural gas purchase and supply, product sales, and raising the equity and construction financing necessary for development of the project in Jefferson County. Construction and completion of the plant is estimated to take 39 months; the plant startup is anticipated to commence in late 2023. The project is expected to create up to 2,400 jobs during construction and 225 full-time jobs at the plant itself.