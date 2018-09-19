The fall season brings with it opportunities to attend many industry events. No matter your particular focus, it is likely that will you find a forum to learn about new technologies, trends and issues as well as network with industry peers. The Process Flow Network will attend several of these conferences, including the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition & Conference (WEFTEC) and PACK EXPO International. Read previews of these events to start or continue planning your trip.

This month our publication focuses on the unique challenges presented by food and beverage processing environments. First, read about valve selection in these applications in the article by Emerson Automation Solutions. AHP Seals then discusses designing seals for food contact.

Our piping, tubing and hoses special section begins with Arkema’s article on PVDF copolymers, followed by guidelines for a proper pipe labeling program by Creative Safety Supply.

You can learn the proper method for setting up a back-pressure regulator in an analytical sampling system in Swagelok’s article.

Finally, do not forget to visit columnist David W. Spitzer’s Application Corner and Quiz Corner.

Next month, we will present the honorees of our annual Innovation Awards program. These five recipients represent the fluid handling industry’s commitment to excellence through technological breakthroughs. Thank you to all of our readers who voted on these honorees, and congratulations to the companies our readers chose to recognize. These honorees are dedicated to solving the challenges our readers face every day.