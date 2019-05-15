Dresser Natural Gas Solutions completes compliance assessment of Blackhawk pressure control fittings

Dresser Natural Gas Solutions (NGS), a provider of measurement, instrumentation and piping solutions to the natural gas distribution and transmissions markets, announced design compliance of its Blackhawk pressure control fittings with the requirements of CSA Z662: “Oil & Gas Pipeline Systems” to enable expansion into the Canadian market. The internal assessment eliminates the need for pipeline owners to assess the design for themselves. It validates that Dresser NGS’s current design for its Blackhawk pressure control fittings is compliant with the applicable requirements of CSA Z662. The pressure control fittings range in size from 4 to 24 inches in ASME pressure classes 150, 300 and 600.

Smith-Cooper International to merge with Anvil International

Anvil International, a designer, manufacturer and provider of products that connect and support piping systems, and Smith-Cooper International, a global designer and provider of pipes, valves and fittings, entered into a definitive agreement to merge. The combined company — majority owned by Tailwind Capital — will be a designer, manufacturer and provider of products that connect and support piping systems with a portfolio of global brands including AFCON, Anvil, Anvil EPS, Anvil-Strut, Basic-PSA, Beck, Catawissa, Cooplok, Cooplet, FlexHead, FPPI, Gruvlok, J.B. Smith, North Alabama Pipe, Megawatt, SCI, Sharpe, SPF/Anvil and SprinkFLEX. Together, Anvil and Smith-Cooper will offer a comprehensive product portfolio to national, regional and local distributors across North America serving the industrial, commercial, fire protection, energy and mining end markets. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

TASI Group acquires ONICON Measurement Solutions

TASI Group, a privately owned industrial test, measurement, inspection and assembly business, acquired ONICON Measurement Solutions, which includes the ONICON, Fox Thermal, Seametrics, Greyline and Pulsar Process Equipment brands. The ONICON Measurement Solutions companies will become part of the existing TASI Flow Group of companies, which are currently comprised of AW-Lake Company, Exact Dispensing Systems, KEM GmbH, Litremeter, SignalFire Wireless Telemetry, and Vogtlin Instruments.