Cleansorb appoints two new product support scientists

Cleansorb, a provider of chemical well treatments that enhance hydrocarbon production for the international oil and gas industry, appointed two new product support scientists to its product support team. The new scientists earned degrees in biomedical science and chemistry with nanotechnology, providing additional expertise to the Cleansorb team. The product support team is based at Cleansorb’s global headquarters in Guildford, England, where the new scientists work in the purpose-built wet lab with expert chemists and liaise with field engineers to formulate and further develop custom reservoir chemistry treatments, particularly for filter cake cleanup, stimulation and sand consolidation.

Recently, Cleansorb completed a series of well treatments in mature vertical wells in Canada that increased oil production by up to 250 percent from mature vertical wells. In the U.K., Cleansorb is helping a major operator to enhance recovery from a maturing offshore field.

MMEX Resources selects Blanchard Industrial as EPC contractor for West Texas refinery

MMEX Resources Corp., a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, and Blanchard Industrial LLC (BIL), a provider of design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, announced that BIL will be the overall EPC contractor to complete the detailed engineering and to construct the planned Pecos County Crude Distillation Unit refinery by MMEX.

MMEX announced plans to build a crude oil refinery complex in the Permian Basin Pecos County near Fort Stockton, Texas, in two phases: phase 1 — a 10,000 bpd crude distillation unit that produces diesel, naphtha and residual fuel oil and phase 2 — a full-scale crude oil refinery with capacity of up to 100,000 bpd, producing a full slate of refined products.

Tonalli Energia awards contract to Simmons Edeco for drilling services in Mexico

SIMMONS EDECO, a supplier of onshore drilling and workovers, wellhead maintenance services and asset integrity solutions to the global oil and gas industry, announced it has been awarded a contract by Tonalli Energia S.A.P.I. de C.V to provide drilling services in Mexico. The contract engages SIMMONS EDECO to support Tonalli’s onshore oil and gas development Block 24. The Block, known as Tecolutla, is in the Tampico-Misantla Basin in the Mexican state of Veracruz. SIMMONS EDECO will drill the horizontal well 2310 TVD to a measured depth of 3,750 meters by using Rig 836, which recently drilled a number of wells on the Amatitlan block in Mexico. To support the Tonalli contract, SIMMONS EDECO will draw upon specialist personnel and equipment located at its base in Poza Rica, Mexico.

This drilling project represents the first time the company will work on behalf of Tonalli Energia, a joint venture between Mexican petrochemical company Grupo IDESA and Canadian oil and gas company International Frontier Resources.