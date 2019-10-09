Held biennially, the Chem Show will return to New York, Oct. 22–24, at the Javits Center, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees from all segments of the chemical processing industry as they seek ways to optimize their process operations.

The Chem Show began in 1915 and has hosted many of the chemical processing industry’s most influential professionals. For more than 100 years, exhibitors, educators, plant managers, engineers and process industry executives have come together to discuss and share ideas for smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions to optimize production and research operations. The show offers a forum where manufacturers and suppliers can demonstrate their latest equipment, systems and products and where engineers and plant managers can explore hundreds of new products and solutions.

Exhibitor solutions for processing needs

Some of the innovations and equipment that will be on display at the Chem Show include:

Process, production, environmental and safety equipment

• A self-cleaning water filtration system that uses automatic filters to offer direct filtration to dirty water sources.

• A cooling tower constructed using antimicrobial resins that prevent the uncontrolled growth of microorganisms and biofilm inside the vessel.

• A powerful air motor that can achieve the same delivery capacity with 20% less connection pressure and 4% less air consumption compared to other products.

• High-temperature heat transfer fluid that withstands 650°F (345°C) and offers continuous operation at the recommended temperature threshold without disruption.

• Solutions to detect and temporarily contain hazardous leaks and sprays that occur when piping connections fail.

• An ultrasonic extractor designed for industrial processes requiring high energy demands and large volume production in application uses such as homogenization, emulsification, dispersing and extraction.

Process controls, instruments, meters and testing

• An ultrasonic flowmeter that measures small volume flows with precision, linearity and low pressure drops typically used in chemical, food, beverage, pharmaceutical and medical industry applications.

• A wireless pump controller accessible via IoT-enabled sharing on a mobile device or computer that allows for the control of multiple pumps simultaneously to calibrate, totalize, as well as run batch and pump algorithms.

• Digital tools that support less downtime via hardware and software-based fan monitoring.

• An analytics platform that assists process engineers in the visualization, analysis and monitoring of production data.

Filtration/separation equipment and products

• Simulation-based capabilities to explore process and optimization from concept through manufacturing scale-up.

• An automatic backwash filter designed for fine filter ratings down to 1 micrometer, ideal for chemical, petrochemical and other industrial processes as a solution to bridge the gap between traditional backwash filters and precoat or membrane filtration.

• Rotary drum vacuum filters for continuous filtration and clarification of liquid product for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other CPI applications.

• Fast centrifugal partition chromatography liquid-liquid purification technology for high value-added compounds and molecules.

Pumps, valves, piping and tubing

• Sealless pumps designed with mag drive technology that offer leak-proof pumping using corrosion-resistant engineered plastics, as well as flow ranges to 200 GPM and pressures to 166 feet of head.

• A control valve designed using aerospace methods for fluid control, sealing and mechanical systems that reduces fugitive emissions by up to 95%.

• An ultrasonic processing system to move liquid material to the ultrasonic reactor at constant flow and constant pressure.

Plant/maintenance and miscellaneous products

• A calibration software platform that aids in the planning, management, analysis and documentation of all calibration work and assets safely and efficiently in regulated industries where seamless integration of IT systems is critical to business efficiency, profitability and growth.

• A liquid bulk transfer system that mitigates product loss while reducing processing time, environmental impact and safety risks.

Seminar program

The Chem Show’s seminar program will include 30 technical sessions hosted by exhibiting partners covering the latest trends, issues and opportunities throughout the chemical processing industry. Seminars are free for attendees and designed to offer optimization and efficiency best practices for plant managers, chemical and control engineers and other plant operations personnel. Seminars include:

• The Impact of Efficient Calibration During Shutdowns, Beamex

• Electrical Safety and NFPA 70E: Keeping Workers Safe from Electrical Accidents, MELTRIC

• Industrial Explosion Protection Solutions: Which Solution is Best for Me, IEP Technologies

• 5 Ways to Improve your Production Process with Self-Service Analytics, TrendMiner

• IIoT Enabled Solid-Liquid Separation, Flowrox

• Ultrasonic Extraction of Bioactive Compounds from Botanicals, Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH

• Minimizing Production Cost and Environmental Impact, Maximizing Quality and Yield: How Solid-Liquid Filtration Can Be the Key, Outotec

Equipment and Technology Showcase

In addition to exhibitor booth displays on the show floor, the Chem Show will host an Equipment and Technology Showcase in which exhibitors will present an overview of the chemical processing industry’s latest technologies available on the market as well as those debuting at the show. Each presentation will last approximately 20 minutes and will be held on the exhibit floor. Some of the scheduled presentations include:

• Alliance Technologies will present chemical testing services that can assist chemical manufacturing clients when troubleshooting process problems or product quality issues.

• Emerson will introduce measurement products and how they can be used to help operators improve performance in the areas of safety, reliability, production and energy management.

• Engineering Planning and Management Inc. (EPM) will provide information on fire protection engineering, process safety services and software solutions.

• Tekleen will explain why you should filter water as well as provide a basic understanding of water filtration.

• ORG CHEM Group will discuss the benefits of using a commercial toll processor specializing in high vacuum short path distillation.

Enhance your attendee experience

Get the most out of attending the event.

• The Show app: Attendees can view and interact with show information from their Android and iOS mobile devices to search exhibitors, view an interactive floor plan, search the seminar program, schedule appointments with exhibitors, create a custom agenda, keep track of show progress and receive updated announcements.

• My Show Planner: Attendees can create a free account that assists in mapping a full Chem Show experience with schedule building including education seminars, product and technology presentations and booth visits.

Exhibition Schedule

Tues., Oct. 22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

chemshow.com