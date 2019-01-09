The International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) is a leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) event. Each year, the event consists of more than 2,100 exhibitors and attracts more than 60,000 attendees.

The 2019 AHR Expo, co-sponsored by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), is January 14-16, 2019, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since 1930, the show has provided a forum for the HVACR industry where OEMs, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, distributors and educators in commercial, industrial and institutional facilities come together to discover the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop mutually beneficial business relationships.

What to expect

Exhibitors display new solutions that serve HVACR functions ranging from highly efficient equipment and components to whole-building management systems, such as building automation and control technologies that connect and communicate via the Internet of Things (IoT), and time-saving tools and instruments that require less time at the job site and many additional products and solutions that support efficiency.

The show features thousands of products in more than 770 categories, such as heating systems, air conditioning units, refrigerating equipment, ventilators, ducts, and fans, indoor air quality (IAQ)-related products, including filters, building automation, controls, networking and energy management systems, radiant heating, hydronic systems and plumbing products, tools and instruments, software for HVAC design, estimating and service/business management, and solar, geothermal and other renewable-energy-related products.

Show floor sections

There are three product sections within the show floor: the Building Automation and Control (BAC) showcase, which will focus on building automation, climate control and IoT technology; the Software Center, designated for HVACR-related software, project and field service management and systems design; and the Indoor Air Quality Association Pavilion, which will showcase products related to IAQ to member companies.

HVACR products on display include:

IAQ diagnostic instruments that guide HVAC professionals through the entire measurement process for more accurate reads and more timely detection of air quality issues

Evacuation hose delivering a conductance speed of 16 CFM at 1,000 microns, resulting in vacuum speeds up to 80 times faster than standard ¼-inch I.D. hoses and up to six times faster than other vacuum-rated hoses

Software application that supports HVAC professionals via a downloadable iOS and Android mobile app that can be used to create on-site customer reports and is inclusive of graphical data and airflow “grades” based on the simple input of nameplate information and two static pressure values

Water-cooled centrifugal chiller that supports low global warming potential (GWP) via improvements in compression and integration of variable speed technologies, specifically designed to meet customer demand, lower energy costs and reduce environmental impact

Fabric air duct system that improves end air dispersion, designed to replace traditional ductwork, insulation, diffusers and air valves with more even airflow that results in better energy efficiency and lowered operation costs, as well as easy installation and product maintenance

Internet-enabled wireless thermometer that uploads and stores temperature readings on the cloud and has the ability to send automatic alerts for extreme low or high readings directly to the user’s phone or tablet, and it can store up to 12 months of data for efficiency evaluations throughout the year

More products on display include:

Actuators and valves

Boiler water treatment

Burners

Cooling towers

Corrosion control equipment

Filters

Flow, temperature and level controls

Flowmeters and gauges

Heat exchangers

Pumps, motors and drives

Renewable energy products

Seals and gaskets

Sensors

Software and analyzers

Water treatment

Presentations

Attendees can also sit in on more than 50 exhibitor product and technology presentations. Some of these include:

TCOD-Clean: High Purity Filtration Selection and Design

Marley MD Everest Counterflow Cooling Tower

Why is Filtration Critical for Minimizing Legionella Growth

Growth The Array Boiler: High-Efficiency Condensing Boiler with the Benefits of Redundant Heat Exchangers

Geothermal Heat Pumps Meet the Future

Reduce the Space Required for Your Evaporative Cooling Equipment While Saving Water and Energy

Keeping Your Operations Flowing – Accurate Flow Metering Without Cutting the Pipe or Shutting Down Your System

The Final Evolution of Pressure Boosting Technology

Why Use NSF Certified Pressure Gauges

VFD Trends and Time Savers

All About Oil Separators

Certifications

Advance registration and additional fees are required to participate in review sessions and exams. These certifications include:

NAFA Certified Air Filter Specialist (CAFS) testing and two-hour tutorial and NCT testing

Commissioning Authority (CxA) workshop and exam

HVAC review and North American Technician Excellence (NATE) testing

New Construction Commissioning and ACP exam

ASHRAE certification exams

Exhibition Schedule

Mon., Jan. 14, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ahrexpo.com