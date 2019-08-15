Air Liquide signs supply agreements with Marathon

Air Liquide signed two long-term supply agreements with Marathon Petroleum Company for a total of up to 900 metric tons per day of oxygen for Marathon Petroleum’s refineries in Texas City, Texas, and Garyville, Louisiana. At Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Air Liquide will increase its current oxygen delivery by 400 metric tons per day. And in Garyville, Air Liquide will increase oxygen delivery up to 500 metric tons per day.

TrendMiner partners with Process Automation Solutions

TrendMiner signed a partnership agreement with Process Automation (PA) Solutions, a provider of automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industry. As a services partner of TrendMiner, PA Solutions will expand the service offering for TrendMiner’s advanced analytics capabilities to the process industry in northwestern Europe. TrendMiner breaks down data silos and enables data from multiple sources and different natures to be used for analysis. PA Solutions integrates with TrendMiner’s advanced analytics solution into customers’ existing IT landscapes and uses all relevant information for process performance analysis.

Applied Motion Products to construct new US headquarters

Motion control and automation solutions provider Applied Motion Products purchased land to build its new corporate headquarters in Morgan Hill, California, at the southern tip of Silicon Valley. The new headquarters will consolidate all U.S. operations, now conducted in two separate buildings in Watsonville, California. The larger facility will accommodate growth in the design and manufacture of motion control products including step motors, servo motors, drives and controls to meet growing demand while developing new innovations for different industries. Applied Motion Products expects to break ground on phase one of its new headquarters in November 2019, with construction completion anticipated for December 2020.

MFG Chemical to upgrade Georgia manufacturing plants

MFG Chemical, a provider of specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, will upgrade all three of its Dalton, Georgia, manufacturing plants. The upgrade, named Project Odyssey, will improve management systems related to process safety and key compliance workflows. It will also increase plant capacity and efficiency to meet increased demand coming from specialty chemical markets, including agriculture, asphalt, paints and coatings, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, personal care, soap and detergents, pulp and paper and water treatment. Improvements will include new cooling towers, new process control technology, upgraded reactor piping for improved pressure relief and new safety instrumented systems.