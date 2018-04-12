The first Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in 1969 saw nearly 2,800 attendees and 368 exhibitors. Fifty years later, the conference is the largest oil and gas industry event with about 2,000 exhibitors. The Process Flow Network is excited to be a part of OTC again as it celebrates its 50th year. Visit us at Booth 5507.

Media attention has been given to the oil and gas industry’s recent volatility, challenges and opportunities for innovation. With all of the changes facing oil and gas businesses, the implementation of effective strategies for efficiency while maintaining safety and quality are imperative. The articles in this issue include topics to help professionals reach these goals.

SignalFire Wireless Telemetry opens our cover series with an article on how remote monitoring and automation work together to help meet oil and gas challenges. Then, continue to Trelleborg’s piece about subsea flow assurance. Motion Industries Process Pumps & Equipment wraps up our cover series with a discussion on how automatic lubrication systems contribute to reliability.

This issue includes a special section on submersible pumps, with articles by Tsurumi America Inc. and AGC. The section will help you further your understanding of electric submersible pump reliability and equipment protection during enhanced oil recovery.

Finally, read more about remote monitoring in Emerson Automation Solutions’ article.

After OTC, our travel continues with a much-anticipated trip to the Measurement, Control and Automation Association’s annual Industry Forum April 22 to 24 in The Woodlands, Texas. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and learning about forthcoming technologies and how we are moving forward to solve industry challenges.