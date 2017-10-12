On the exhibit floor and in the classroom, chemical process industry (CPI) professionals will gather to see new products and learn about new solutions for their processing operations. The Chem Show will host more than 5,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors.

The event helps the chemical process industries meet the ongoing demand for faster, smarter, cleaner and more efficient processing facilities. Held every odd year since 1915 and now in its 102nd year, the Chem Show brings together leading manufacturers of process equipment and developers of new technology to showcase their products to executives, process engineers, plant and research and development personnel from all process industries. From organic, inorganic and specialty chemicals, to pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and other consumer and industrial CPI products, the show is the go-to place to find a wide range of products used in these industry sectors.

SHOW DATES & HOURS Tue., Oct. 31, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wed., Nov. 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Thu., Nov. 2, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. CHEMSHOW.COM

More than 300 exhibitors

From leading manufacturers with long histories of serving the industry to new, innovative companies, the show boasts exhibitors that play major roles in outfitting systems used in plants throughout the world. Look for 3M, AMETEK, Badger Meter, Bronkhorst USA, Corning SAS, Emerson, Fenix Process Technologies, Flowrox, Grundfos, Heinkel Group, Magnetrol International, Midwestern Industries, Paul Mueller Co., Plast-O-Matic Valves, Robatel, Rosedale Products, Siemens and many other companies on the exhibit floor.

Hundreds of new products

With hundreds of resources all in one place, attendees will find the latest products that fit a broad spectrum of processes that use fluids, powders and gas in their operations.

Products such as mixers, dryers, filters, reactors, heat exchangers, scrubbers, centrifuges, controls, vessels, safety and environmental products and more will be represented among the 600 different types of products on display.

The Chem Show gives attendees access to product experts as well as other knowledgeable professionals who can point the way to help streamline plant operations while showing how these products benefit production and reduce costs. While process equipment takes center stage, other equipment that plays an important role in overall operations will also be on display.

Pump products to be unveiled include:

Packaged pumping system equipped with simple site connections to ensure ease of installation and startup on-site – They can be customized and have Industrial Internet of Things capabilities.

Portable sanitary pump system – a centrifugal sanitary pump mounted on a portable cart with a high-efficiency motor and speed controller.

Magnetically driven gear pump that can transfer or meter more than 20 gallons per minute without leakage.

Metering pump that can operate at flow rates up to 108.6 ml/min at pressures up to 98 Bar, with near-zero pulsation and reproducible accuracy of up to 99.9 percent.

Controls, meters and instruments on display will include:

Ultrasonic flowmeter that can measure tiny volume flows from 4 to 1,500 ml/min with high precision, high linearity and low pressure drop. The exterior is rated to IP67 (dust-tight and can withstand temporary immersion in water). The user interface is a capacitive touchscreen, and the onboard proportional-integral-derivative controller can drive a control valve or pump.

Multiparameter mass flowmeter that provides measurements of volumetric and mass flow rates, plus pressure and temperature indications of process gases.

Windows 10 tablet computer for use in Class 1, Division 2 areas, will be on display along with a variety of similar products from other exhibitors.

35 best-practices seminars

The free Chem Show Educational Seminar Program is designed to impart usable, actionable solutions to current issues that affect production performance, efficiency and best practices.

50 product presentations

In addition to show floor exhibits and classroom seminars, the Equipment & Technology Showcase features 20-minute exhibitor product presentations held in special theaters on the exhibit floor.

Registration for the show is free (for a limited time) to visitors who preregister on the show website.