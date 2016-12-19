With 2016 nearly in the books, I’m excited about what next year will bring. Over the past few weeks I saw the fluid sealing industry hard at work during the Fluid Sealing Association‘s fall meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. I also learned how Rockwell Automation partners with other industry experts to advance automation solutions at the Rockwell Automation Fair in Atlanta, Georgia.

The people in the fluid handling industry work hard to evolve continually, which is why new technology makes its way into the field with every passing year. As our society, market conditions and regulations continue to change, so will the technology that keeps the world moving. You can honor someone who has made substantial contributions to the flow measurement field at legendsofflow.com as part of the Legends of Flow awards program sponsored by Flow Research Inc.

In this issue, we present an overview of where the flowmeter market has been this year and where trends show it is likely going by Flow Research founder and president Jesse Yoder, Ph.D. We also look at a few technologies that represent the role flowmeters play in our industry. Siemens Process Instrumentation writes about how ultrasonic clamp-on flowmeters can help with corrosion problems. Tovatech continues the series with a discussion about flowmeters’ part in meeting pharmaceutical regulations, and FLEXIM rounds out our cover series with a case study of how pipeline regulations were satisfied with a flowmeter solution.

Motors and drives contribute to the flow system as well. Rockwell Automation begins our special section on this topic by offering three ways to protect workers involved with motor control centers. Eaton continues the topic with a discussion about the recent revisions to the National Electrical Code short-circuit protection requirements.

Here’s to ringing in another year with you! Have a wonderful holiday season.