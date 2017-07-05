Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Weir Oil & Gas acquires KOP Surface Products

Weir Oil & Gas entered into an agreement to acquire KOP Surface Products. KOP is a provider of advanced pressure control wellhead technologies systems and services with established market positions in South East Asia and an emerging business in the Middle East. KOP’s management will continue to lead the company but will now report to Weir Oil & Gas. The acquisition is valued at $114 million.

Honeywell to acquire Nextnine

Honeywell agreed to purchase Nextnine, a privately held provider of security management solutions and technologies for industrial cybersecurity. The move will enhance Honeywell’s existing range of innovative cybersecurity technologies, enabling the company to increase its Connected Plant cybersecurity customer base.

Nine and MorphPackers announce joint distribution agreement

Nine Energy Service Inc. and MorphPackers Limited entered into an agreement that names Nine as the exclusive provider of MorphPackers’ STORM and CENTURION completion product lines for the re-frac market in the U.S. and Canada. The patented completion system utilizes expandable steel packers specializing in isolation and includes re-frac packers and production packers to maximize production within existing wells.

Rittal, HPE partner for data center solutions

Rittal and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will partner to deliver modular data center solutions for the global market. Rittal will bring its portfolio of modular and scalable data center solutions from a micro data center to largely scalable container solutions. This will be complemented by HPE Pointnext-services. The partnership will offer complete IT solutions and competencies and bring customers around the world the support, equipment and consultancy needed to take advantage of the latest Internet of Things (IoT) and IT Edge requirements.

GSK partners with Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric and GSK will manage an online community that gives health care leaders suppliers information and tools to improve environmental performance through energy, water and waste management. Schneider Electric will serve as the community manager for the GSK Supplier Exchange, a members-only online community that helps suppliers create positive and tangible environmental change.

Appointments

OTC appoints new COO, director

Offshore Technical Compliance (OTC) appointed David McCubbin as chief operating officer (COO) and Dan Phelps as director of compliance inspection services. McCubbin has nearly four decades of oil and gas experience including numerous engineering and business analysis roles with Exxon and W&T Offshore. In 2003 he formed Explore Enterprises of America LLC and, as president, led a joint venture with Woodside Energy. He continues as president of Explore Enterprises, managing the company’s producing GoM assets, with the additional role as COO for OTC. Phelps has been with OTC since 2013 as a senior inspector and senior pressure testing specialist and was instrumental in developing and delivering OTC’s IADC Accredited Drilling Compliance Training Course. Phelps served in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in oil and gas well services.

Asahi/America hires new sales and marketing VP

Massachusetts-based manufacturer Asahi/America Inc. named John Romano as its vice president of sales and marketing. Romano brings nearly three decades of industrial plastics distribution experience to Asahi/America including sales management, strategic planning, new product launches, marketing campaigns, e-commerce and business-to-business sales in both the commercial and industrial markets. He holds a degree in business management and has been an active member in several industry associations.

Acme-Hardesty adds new staff

Acme-Hardesty, a division of Jacob Stern & Sons, hired two new staff members. Erik Tkacs was named inventory planning coordinator and will assist in managing relationships with third-party storage, service and transportation providers for bulk and packaged products. He will also execute day-to-day inventory management tasks to ensure the highest level of inventory accuracy, lowest inventory carrying costs and high levels of customer service. Deanna Mulicka was named inside sales and marketing specialist. In this role, she will grow and manage customer relationships with a focus on the personal care and food markets. She will also handle sales force backup coverage and lead management and inside marketing activities.

Awards, milestones and achievements

Dow executive to receive SCI Gordon E. Moore Medal

The Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), America Group, will present Dr. Melinda H. Keefe of The Dow Chemical Company with the 14th annual SCI Gordon E. Moore Medal. The Gordon E. Moore Medal was established by SCI to recognize early-career success in innovation, as reflected both in market impact and improvement to quality of life. The award will be presented at a luncheon during Innovation Day, hosted jointly by SCI and the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) Sept. 12 at the CHF headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DuPont awarded 2017 Frost & Sullivan Award

Market research firm Frost & Sullivan named DuPont Industrial Biosciences as the 2017 European Bio-based Materials Company of the Year for its innovation in the bio-based materials market and its commitment to shaping future development industry. Frost & Sullivan cited DuPont’s successful development of Sorona, a versatile bio-based polymer comprised of 37 percent renewable plant-based ingredients, as demonstrating the company’s commitment to implementing innovating practices that lower reliance on fossil fuels and elevate product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

Don Briggs named LAGCOE Looey 2017

LAGCOE awarded Don Briggs with the LAGCOE Looey 2017. The honorary position is given to an individual who has shaped the oil and gas industry through years of devoted hard work while continuously giving back to his community. As a founding member and president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Briggs earned the golden hardhat for his tireless work to ensure the existence and health of Louisiana’s oil and gas industry.

Xyntek announces 30 years of service

Newton, Pennsylvania-based Xyntek celebrated its 30th anniversary of serving the life sciences industry. Xyntek was founded in 1986 to provide engineering services for automating business critical processes and functions within real-time manufacturing environments and operations. Since then, the company has grown from a small niche integration firm to a global technology enabler in information technology, automation and compliance.

EGC achieves safety milestone

EGC Critical Components exceeded one million hours without a lost time incident. The company implemented a program focused on improving health, safety and environment with the goal of having EGC safety culture transcend past the workplace and into the employee’s personal life. EGC’s safety program is ongoing and remains a core value. The company will be recognized by its parent company, Fenner PLC, later this year.