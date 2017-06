What do you do when physical testing does not provide enough performance data to make design decisions? Your design questions can be answered today using virtual prototyping and fluids simulation with Autodesk CFD.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

Have success even as a total beginner to fluids simulation

Run more tests, gain more performance insight, and do it at lower total cost

Use cloud to augment your existing computer hardware

Watch the webinar below.