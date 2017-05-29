Flow systems rely on proper measurement to stay in reliable, accurate operation. This instrumentation affects the entire system, from the pump and motor to the bearings seals. This month’s cover series on instrumentation, control and monitoring focuses on this essential subject.

Emerson begins our cover series with a discussion of how intelligent instrumentation can be leveraged to optimize proof testing for improved safety. Next, Siemens presents a case study that details a collaborative effort between several companies to work on a measurement solution. Integrated Sensing Systems then highlights a new Coriolis microelectromechanical (MEMS) sensing technology for flow measurement.

Moving on from our cover series you will find a special section on temperature, pressure and level measurement. Rosemount covers pressure gauge selection, followed by VEGA’s article on the effectiveness of pressure instruments with ceramic measuring cells. Next, RS Calibration rounds out our special section with a discussion of calibration for pharmaceutical instruments.

Finally, Tsurumi Pumps concludes our issue with an article on troubleshooting pump cavitation.

I was excited to attend the Atlanta stop of the Fluke Roadshow 2017 on May 9. Our own Editorial Director Lori Ditoro served as emcee. Then a couple of weeks later, I traveled to Austin, Texas, for National Instruments’ NIWeek. I enjoyed taking advantage of educational opportunities at these two events, and I hope to meet more of our readers and those who make lasting contributions to our industry.