SVF Flow Controls is now in full production of its entire line of ANSI Class 600# flanged ball valves. The Class 600 family of valves (SVF Series B43C) is available from stock in a range of sizes (1/2” to 8”) and is certified to API-607 and NACE. All valves feature ISO-5211 mounting pads for easy and robust mounting for automation. Larger sizes feature a trunnion design. The B43C ANSI 600 valves are produced with the SVF SupraLon seating material for high temperature applications.

