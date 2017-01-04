Specialty chemicals market is expected to reach $233.5B worldwide by 2020

The Specialty Chemicals Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to generate $233.5 billion by 2020. In 2014, construction chemicals and food additives segment collectively accounted for about half of the market share and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. In 2014, the Asia-Pacific region contributed around 35 percent share of the specialty chemical market. Get a sample of the report at Allied Market Research.

EPA removes 72 hazardous ingredients from approved use in pesticides

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking action to remove 72 ingredients from its list of ingredients approved for use in pesticide products. Manufacturers wishing to use these ingredients in the future will have to provide EPA with studies or information to demonstrate their safety before EPA will then consider whether to allow their use.

The action in response to petitions by the Center for Environmental Health, Beyond Pesticides, Physicians for Social Responsibility and others, that asked the agency to issue a rule requiring disclosure of 371 inert ingredients found in pesticide products. Instead, the EPA will evaluate potential risks of inert ingredients and reduce risks, as appropriate.

Many of the 72 inert ingredients removed with this action are on the list of 371 identified by the petitioners as hazardous. The EPA is taking this action after considering public comments on its October 2014 proposal. The agency’s list of approved inert ingredients will be updated after the Federal Register publication.

EPA final rule requires chemical facilities to implement Risk Management Program

The EPA finalized a rule amending its Risk Management Program (RMP) regulations to reduce the likelihood of accidental releases at chemical facilities and improve emergency response activities when those releases occur. The rule is the latest in a series of actions by federal government in consultation with industry, local and state governments, and other stakeholders to improve chemical process safety; assist local emergency authorities in planning for, and responding to, accidents; and improve public awareness of chemical hazards at regulated sources.

The Accidental Release Prevention regulations – also known as the EPA RMP regulations – require covered facilities to develop and implement a risk management program, which will be shared with state and local officials to help them plan for and prevent chemical accidents and releases.

While numerous chemical plans are operated safely, in the last decade more than 1,500 accidents were reported by RMP facilities. These accidents are responsible for causing nearly 60 deaths; some 17,000 people being injured or seeking medical treatment; almost 500,000 people being evacuated or sheltered-in-place; and more than $2 billion in property damages.