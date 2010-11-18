ABB’s AquaMaster electromagnetic water flowmeters have been upgraded with an expanded range of power source options, making them a good fit for water billing applications in virtually any location. Based on ABB’s AquaMaster Explorer transmitter, the upgraded AquaMaster offers a choice of line voltage and battery options, plus a renewable power option that draws from either solar or wind-powered energy sources. With the new option, a simple DC (6-21V) connection can be hooked up to sources as small as a 5W solar panel or 60W equivalent wind supply. When coupled with its use of super capacitor energy storage technology, this option totally eliminates the need for either line voltage or battery power. This makes the AquaMaster 3 suitable for use in remote locations. A new development in the battery-only version of the AquaMaster 3 is an option for lithium batteries. These batteries provide an extended operating life of up to 10 years in standard applications plus improved performance in harsh applications above 45 C. SuperCap technology enables the cell batteries to be replaced without loss of logger contents. High reliability and accuracy have been ensured by the development and testing of the AquaMaster 3 to all the relevant standards, including OIML/R49.

