Figure 4.

Gasketed bolted joints should be pattern tightened in stages. Irregular tightening or loading can distort and damage the flange and gasket. In theory, one should tighten all bolts simultaneously. This is very difficult to do in practice. Therefore, a more practical procedure is to tighten all the stud bolts in stages. This is usually done by using a cross-pattern sequence around the bolt pattern. The first pass is tightened to approximately 30 percent of the final desired preload. The second pass is done using 60 percent of the final preload and the same bolting sequence. The third pass is done using 100 percent of the final preload, again using the same sequence.



Elastic interaction is a phenomenon that occurs between bolts and joint members as a group of bolts are tightened. When the first bolt in a joint is tightened, the bolt is stretched and the joint is partially compressed. When an adjacent bolt is tightened, the joint in the vicinity of the first bolt is further compressed. This allows the first bolt to relax. Even if a perfect initial preload had been achieved on these bolts, only the second bolt would have that preload. These load losses, depending on the stiffness of the joint, may be 50 percent to 60 percent of the original bolt tension. Just the tightening of the second bolt eliminates some of the preload of the first bolt. The amount of the elastic interaction depends on the size of the joint, the type of gasket used, the distance between bolts, and the stiffness of the members. Figure 5 shows the relaxation of a single bolt using this procedure.



Figure 5.

In the event all studs are tightened simultaneously, relaxation can and will occur after the final tightening. This is shown in Figure 6.



Another problem that occurs when tightening bolted gasketed joints is the inconsistent preload between all bolts. This is thought to occur because of bolt relaxation and elastic interaction. This inconsistency or scatter seems to be a common problem with joints that are tightened using torque control.



Figure 7 is a plot of the residual preload of a flange with sixteen 1.25-inch bolts. The bolts were torqued using the method previously mentioned. Measurements were taken after each pass. The sawtooth pattern is the result of relaxation and elastic interaction between the bolts. This sawtooth pattern remained even after four additional clockwise passes at a torque of 275 ft. lbs. Figure 8 shows an additional plot of this same flange with Belleville springs added to each bolt. The addition of the flange washers detailed here reduces the preload scatter and nearly eliminates the sawtooth bolt tension pattern.



6. Differential Thermal Expansion



Figure 6.

As temperature rises, most materials expand. In a flange joint the heat is usually coming from the process in the system. Since the gasket and the flange are in closer contact with the process stream, they heat up faster than the bolts. This means that the joint members are expanding more than the bolts. This increases the tension in the bolts and increases the load on the gasket. The extra load on the gasket compresses it more than it was during assembly, which occurred at ambient temperatures. If the system cycles and the joint cools down, the joint members will return to their original thickness. Since the gasket was further compressed and it is not fully elastic, it cannot return to its initial compressed thickness. This allows the bolt to relax, and some of the initial bolt load is lost. If this heating and cooling repeats enough times, it can reduce the initial bolt load and gasket load to a point that the flange will leak. The flange washers can be used to eliminate the effects of differential thermal expansion. The movement in the joint is taken up by the movement of the flange washer, and the load on the bolt and gasket will still be above its minimum seal pressure. An additional benefit is that the flange may not need to be retorqued after the system has come up to operating temperature. Also, some flanges can now be insulated that could not previously.



Figure 7. Figure 8.



Gasketed joints may leak due to a variety of reasons. One of the most prevalent causes is due to a loss of bolt preload. There are many methods used to compensate for the various factors working to reduce the initial bolt load and gasket load on a bolted joint. Some are better than others, but none of them do much to maintain the loads needed to prevent the joint from leaking once the system is in operation and cycling for any amount of time. That is the purpose of live loading using flange washers. Washers should increase the elasticity of the bolting system by a factor of up to seven to 15. Employing flange washers that meet these requirements will ultimately help reduce leaks.



George Davet, BSME, is vice president and chief engineer for Solon Manufacturing Co., a manufacturer of Belleville springs and industrial controls in Chardon, Ohio. Mr. Davet has written and published numerous articles on the application of Belleville springs. He can be reached at gdavet@solonmfg.com or 800 323-9717.



www.solonmfg.com

