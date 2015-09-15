American Sensor Technologies has released its Hammer Union Pressure Transmitters for pressures up to 20,000 PSI. Designed for operation in hazardous areas, the AST4400 and AST4600 transmitters are available with intrinsically safe or explosion proof approvals and with SIL2 ratings. The pressure transmitters address the issue of drift common with intense applications by employing a thick Inconel 718 diaphragm and silicon strain gauges to increase survivability and long-term performance. The transmitter has been lab tested for high shock and vibration resistance, with testing up to 1000G. AST also field tested units on- and offshore shore in the most extreme ambient conditions. A cage design allows for protection of both the connector and mating connector. The cage around the pressure transmitter is designed to protect the sensor and mating connector, allowing for proper drainage in flooding situations, and optional handle mounting (although the cage itself is easy to hold with a gloved hand).