COX Flow Measurement”s LoFlo Series turbine flowmeter is a rugged, precision that offers a repeatability of +/-0.25 percent of reading. Constructed of 316 stainless steel with -6 AN (MS) end-fittings, the meter employs a proprietary Si3N4 ceramic ball bearing system, which makes it a good fit for water, hydrocarbon and cryogenic fluid applications. Turbine flowmeters using ceramic bearings benefit from reduced friction, corrosion resistance, increased durability, and a wide temperature range. Ceramic ball bearings have considerably less friction than journal or sleeve bearings, which, in turn, extends the usable range of the flowmeter and improves the repeatability of the flow measurement. When paired with the COX EC80 flow computer, the LoFlo flowmeter’s calibration data is linearized to within +/-0.1 percent of reading, allowing for precision flow measurement over the entire usable range of the meter. The meter (2.21 inch face dimension) is not position-sensitive and can be mounted in any piping orientation. Designed to measure flows as low as 0.006 GPM (0.024 LPM). Typical uses include fuel injection production systems, blending of costly chemical additives, onboard fuel consumption, refrigerants, dye injections, and more.