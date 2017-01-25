EnerMech marked its entry into the electrical and instrumentation (E&I) sector with the acquisition of EPS Group. Image courtesy of EnerMech.

Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Valin Corporation becomes largest ASCO Numatics distributor

Valin Corporation is now an authorized distributor for the complete ASCO Numatics line of products. The development makes Valin the largest stocking distributor of ASCO Numatics in the western U.S. ASCO Numatics offers comprehensive fluid automation solutions for a wide range of industry-focused applications. The company’s products and technologies have applications in the life sciences, power generation, biofuels, food and beverage, air ride suspension, petroleum and chemical, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, packaging, commercial appliance and HVAC.

Dresser-Rand commissions first microscale LNG production solution

Dresser-Rand, part of Siemens Power and Gas, commissioned its first microscale natural gas liquefaction system at the Ten Man liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Pennsylvania. The cost-effective, modular and portable LNGo technology can be installed quickly to meet local demand for LNG. The new system allows the operator, independent natural gas producer Frontier Natural Resources, to monetize stranded gas assets at Tenaska Resources LLC’s Mainesburg field, located in the Marcellus shale play.

Halliburton awarded drilling contract from Shell

Halliburton was awarded a contract with Shell Iraq Petroleum Development to provide drilling services for sustained production at Shell’s Majnoon Oil Field in Southern Iraq. Under the terms of the contract, Halliburton will mobilize three rigs to drill development wells and carry out work over the next two years.

WPI becomes official service provider for GE Oil & Gas Hydril line

Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI) is now the primary service provider for the GE Oil & Gas Hydril pressure control product line across all regions of the U.S. WPI has represented the Hydril line of pressure control products in the U.S. shale regions since 2015. The new partnership expands the company’s reach to all regions of the country, and it will allow Hydril customers across the U.S. to receive service 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Exova and GSK renew environmental monitoring contract

Global testing company Exova agreed to renew a three-year contract with GSK that provides environmental monitoring at eight of GSK’s manufacturing sites in the U.K. and Ireland. Exova will work on-site and at its environmental laboratories to ensure GSK complies with all environmental monitoring requirements and drives continuous improvements of its health and safety and environmental performance.

Aclara acquires Smart Grid Solutions division of Apex CoVantage

Aclara Technologies LLC acquired the Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) division of Apex CoVantage LLC. The transaction includes the ProField mobile workforce management technology used for smart grid deployments as well as the Smart Grid Professional Services business including utility field services and consulting. Financial terms were not disclosed. With this acquisition, Aclara now offers an end-to-end solution including installation services and provision of field labor.

Orbital Gas Systems awarded multiple gas measurement contracts

Orbital Gas Systems was awarded contracts for integration natural gas analysis and metering infrastructure totaling $1.75 million by a client operating several large-scale manufacturing plants throughout Europe. The scope of work includes provision of fiscal metering skids, pressure reduction skids, fuel gas skids, electrical distribution and control buildings, gas quality measurement, supervisory and flow control systems at the client’s U.K. operation.

EnerMech enters E&I sector with EPA Group acquisition

EnerMech marked its entry into the electrical and instrumentation (E&I) sector with the acquisition of EPS Group. EPS Group has 250 employees at locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Darwin, Texas and Louisiana, and has annual revenues of about $64 million. EPS Group managing director Paul Buckley and directors John Cox and Brett McGrane will remain with the business and have become shareholders in EnerMech Group. The value of the acquisition was not disclosed, but the deal is EnerMech’s largest to date.

Appointments

Ralph Rosa named president of Lenze Americas

Lenze SE appointed Ralph Rosa president of Lenze Americas. Rosa has more than 25 years of experience at Eaton Corporation in the controls, automation, power electronics, and services businesses. At Eaton he held leadership positions running business units and large sales, marketing and engineering organizations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Most recently, Rosa served as president of Schaffner North America.

Wilo USA appoints new president of Americas region

Wilo USA named Gary Mannus, former group senior director and managing director of sales area U.K. and Ireland, as president region Americas. In this role, Mannus will oversee the operations of Wilo for North and South America, ensure customers’ needs are met, develop short- and long-term strategies, analyze markets and identify potential areas for growth. Mannus has been with Wilo for more than seven years and he has more than two decades of industry experience.

Jack Sides joins Starco Chemical

Starco Chemical, a division of Diamond Chemical Company Inc., hired Jack Sides as vice president of business development. Sides has more than three decades of sales and management experience as well as knowledge of brand and marketing development. Sides will work Starco’s sales force, manufacturer’s agent representatives, distributors and national accounts to develop and grow the company’s chemical business.

Gannett Fleming names new chairman and president

Gannett Fleming appointed Robert M. Scaer, P.E., as chairman of the board and CEO; and Paul D. Nowicki, P.E., as president and chief operating officer (COO).

In his new role, Scaer is responsible for formulating and implementing the strategic action plan that guides the firm’s direction and drives the company’s continued growth and expansion into new markets. Previously, Scaer served as president and COO from 2009 through 2016, and as chief information officer from 2004 to 2013.

Nowicki succeeds Scaer in the role of president and COO, and is responsible for establishing Gannett Fleming’s comprehensive goals for performance, leading the day-to-day direction and operations and overseeing the overall performance of the company. He also oversees the daily operations of more than 60 offices worldwide. Previously, Nowicki served as Gannett Fleming’s Southeast Region director from 2014 to 2016, and as Northeast Region director from 2006 to 2014.

Conval appoints Mike Glavin as new vice president of engineering

Conval appointed Michael Glavin as vice president of engineering. In this role, he will be responsible for new product development and technology to meet the markets linked to Conval’s strategic plan.

Glavin brings more than 25 years of engineering experience in the fluid handling industry, recently serving as director of engineering at Engineered Controls International. He previously held leadership positions in engineering and quality with Cameron, Tyco Valves and Controls and Worcester Controls.

T&M Associates adds new CAD manager

Victor Acosta joined T&M Associates as a computer-aided design (CAD) manager. Acosta brings nearly two decades of experience in implementing design standards and quality procedures and leveraging burgeoning technologies to create efficiencies that improve workflow, project delivery and work products. He will work out of T&M’s Middletown, New Jersey, headquarters. Acosta is an Autodesk Certified Professional for software packages including AutoCAD, Revit MEP Electrical, AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD P&ID and 3DS Max. He is also a recipient of the Halcrow Award of Excellence.

Huffman Engineering hires Stephen Beck for Lincoln Office

Huffman Engineering Inc. hired Stephen Beck to work as a chemical engineer in the company’s Lincoln, Nebraska, office. In his new role, Beck will use his knowledge of chemical processes to design control systems for customers in the life science manufacturing and water/wastewater industries.

Viega adds regional sales manager for Pacific Northwest

Viega LLC promoted Scott Rea to regional sales manager, with responsibility for the Pacific Northwest region. In this position, Rea replaces Matt Bohmer, who was recently appointed to lead Viega’s newly created Great Plains Region. Rea will lead a team whose mandate is to continue the development of traditional markets while facilitating entry into new markets such as the marine and industrial sectors.

Awards, milestones and achievements

OPW celebrates 125th anniversary

OPW, a Dover company, is celebrating the company’s 125th anniversary in 2017. OPW was founded as the Ohio Pattern Works & Foundry Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was officially incorporated in 1892 through a $390 investment by Victor E. Tresise and Joseph E. Hausfeld. As part of the anniversary celebration, OPW has planned a number of events that will take place during the course of the year.

Bacharach wins facilities management award

Bacharach Inc. received BUILD magazine’s 2016 Facilities Management Award for the Best HVAC-R Monitoring Instrumentation Provider 2016. Bacharach received the award for its work in heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration. The awards recognize hidden heroes within the facilities management role for their excellence and dedication to the profession.

Emerson’s ultrasonic flowmeters receive industry’s first Technology Qualification certificate

Emerson’s Daniel 3415 and 3416 Dual-Configuration Gas Ultrasonic Meters received the industry’s first Technology Qualification (TQ) from DNV GL for fiscal gas meters, a risk-based assessment that evaluates meter performance in real-life operational environments to ensure the technology meets the highest fiscal measurement standards.

The TQ verifies the meter’s ability to meet the industry’s fiscal and contractual requirements when operating under field conditions where dust, liquids, buildup, drift and pulsations are common. It also authenticates the ability of the meter’s advanced diagnostics to detect and compensate for process disturbances and provide early warning of fouling to ensure greater meter integrity and measurement accuracy.

United Electric Controls receives exida Safety Award

United Electric Controls won the 2016 exida Safety Award for its One Series Safety Transmitter. Selected in the sensor category, the United Electric Safety Transmitter (ST) is the first transmitter to incorporate a logic solver and high capacity safety relay output (SRO) in addition to an industry standard transmitter in one explosion-proof enclosure.

exida provides companies around the world with guidance in functional safety, alarm management, and automation system design. Each year, the company honors companies that stand out as having made a unique contribution to industrial safety.

Sulzer’s at-speed balancing facility achieves 20 years in service

The at-speed balancing bunker in Sulzer’s Houston Service Center achieved 20 years of service offering plant owners and original equipment managers a specialty service that ensures continued reliability.

Over the past two decades, the at-speed facility has balanced more than 2,800 rotors, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming field balancing.