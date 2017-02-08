Acquisition, expansions and partnerships

Nidec completes acquisition of Emerson businesses

Nidec Corporation completed its acquisition of the motors, drives and electric power generation businesses of Emerson Electric Co. on Feb. 1. The acquisition includes Leroy-Somer Holding, which will become Nidec Leory-Somer Holding in France; Control Techniques Limited, which will become Nidec Control Technologies Limited in the U.K.; Emerson Industrial Automation USA which will beome Nidec Industrial Automation USA; Kato Engineering Inc. in the U.S.; and Emerson Industrial Automation Electric Power Generation Private Limited, which will become Nidec Industrial Automation India Limited. The acquired business became Nidec’s subsidiaries.

The remaining acquisitions, including Leroy Somer Electro-Technique (Fuzhou) Co. Ltd., are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.

Shigenobu Nagamori , founder and CEO of Nidec, visited Control Techniques in Newtown, U.K., and Leroy-Somer in Angouleme, France, to outline his vision for the future of the businesses following Nidec’s acquisition of the companies. Nagamori, who launched Nidec in Kyoto, Japan in 1973, spoke about the opportunities presented to both businesses, and was positive about the impact Nidec could have in the future.

Sulzer expands presence in North America

Sulzer is expanding its network in North America with the construction of a new, state-of-the-art pump services facility in Pasadena, Texas. The facility is adjacent to the existing service center for electromechanical services and will be the company’s new regional headquarters for pump services in the Americas. Groundbreaking and construction began in January and is expected to be completed by fall. The expansion will provide cutting-edge services to customers and help minimize lead times for pump services, maintenance, repair and refurbishment.

Schneider Electric acquires MWPowerlab s.r.l.

Energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric acquired MWPowerlab s.r.l., a software company with industry-leading 3-D real-time technology. The transaction bolsters Schneider Electric’s industrial software portfolio with advanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, enabling customers to benefit from strengthened Immersive Simulation and Training capabilities and advanced 3-D visualization.

SPX FLOW opens new European manufacturing plant

SPX FLOW expanded production capabilities with the opening of a new manufacturing campus in Europe. The new facility in central Europe is designed to efficiently produce high quality products with reliable and competitive lead times. The European plant represents a multimillion-dollar investment for SPX FLOW and is part of its commitment and strategy to ensure an outstanding customer experience. Every product that is produced at the new 28,000-square-meter facility undergoes multiple quality checks prior to shipment to ensure it completely meets specification and quality standards.

Global tubing upgrades northeast facility

Global Tubing LLC moved its Northeast Service Center to an upgraded purpose-built, five-acre facility in Smock, Pennsylvania. The new center is located near the Marcellus and Utica plays, the largest natural gas basins in the U.S. which also supply natural gas and natural gas liquids to major metropolitan areas in the northeast.

Global Tubing will provide a comprehensive range of services including spooling, welding and inspection services, increased storage space for customer equipment, and will have the capacity to handle loads of up to 70 tons.

PrecyseTech announces partnership with EFT Global Consulting

Precyse Technologies and EFT Global Consulting entered into a joint business agreement to develop new asset management security, safety and performance improvement solutions for clients in the oil and gas, chemicals, engineering and construction, and IT sectors.

PrecyseTech is a provider of wireless IoT networks. EFT offers a portfolio of advisory services in areas of strategy management, product development and regulatory compliance support. The agreement provide clients with business-driven integrated solutions and business process automation in the harshest operating conditions.

DuPont Clean Technologies awarded Sinopec engineering contract

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) awarded DuPont Clean Technologies the license and engineering contract for its STRATCO Alkylation Technology. The new unit will be located at the existing Sinopec Tianjin Company (TPCC) refinery in the Tianjin Binhai New Area district. The addition of the STRATCO sulfuric acid alkylation unit will improve the quality of the existing refinery gasoline pool to ensure compliance with the China V standard.

AME Corporation rebrands as Panova

AME Corporation rebranded itself as Panova and will partner with manufacturers, product engineers and entrepreneurs to solve technical and supply chain challenges in the design and production of molded components and completed products. As part of its rebranding, Panova has launched a new website that highlights its Simply Solve approach to product development, engineering expertise, plastics and rubber manufacturing, and core product line.

Axtone strengthens ITT’s global railway presence

ITT Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition of Axtone. The purchase compliments ITT’s legacy KONI brand. Axtone produces energy absorption solutions such as springs, buffers and coupler components. The addition of Axtone will expand ITT’s position across the transportation industry — including railway, aerospace and automotive — and further position the company’s Motion Technologies business.

Siemens to supply compressor trains for Iran

Siemens received an order from EPC Hampa Engineering Corporation for 12 compressor trains for two onshore natural gas processing plants in Iran. Palayesh Parsian Sepehr will operate the plants. Each of the 12 compressor trains contain a Siemens STC-SV vertical split compressor. The order volume is in the high double-digit million-euro range. Commercial operation is expected at the end of 2018.

Appointments

ASTM International promotes Katharine Morgan to president

Katharine “Kathie” Morgan was named president of ASTM International, https://www.astm.org one of the world’s largest standards development organizations. She will lead a team that supports thousands of members, customers, partners and other stakeholders worldwide. She succeeds James A. Thomas, who served in the role for 25 years.

Morgan is a 33-year veteran of ASTM International. She served as executive vice president for the past two years. Prior to that, she was vice president of Technical Committee Operations, leading a 50-member team that supports the volunteer work of ASTM International’s 30,000 members worldwide.

Hapman appoints director of marketing

Keith Rouse was named director of marketing for Hapman’s global operations. Rouse is a graduate of Michigan State University and has several years of experience in print, digital, social, mobile and content marketing along with brand management, ROI analysis, analytics and market research.

CCS appoints new business development/advisory manager

Cornerstone Completion Services (CCS), a recently launched division of Wellsite Fishing and Rental Services LLC, appointed David R. Reynolds as its new business development and advisory manager. In this role, Reynolds will be responsible for identifying and developing non-E&P-related business opportunities for CCS in the northeastern region of the USA.

Awards, milestones and achievements

NEL to lead development of multiphase flow international standard

NEL was selected to lead the development of a new multiphase flow measurement standard for the oil and gas industry. The new standard will provide operators and regulatory authorities with added confidence when testing procedures and results, ensuring measurement accuracy, and reducing their financial risks. NEL principal consultant Michael Reader-Harris was proposed by the British Standards Institution and accepted by the International Organization for Standardization to lead the program to develop a new Technical Report in collaboration with other multiphase experts around the world.

Carl Munters awarded ASHRAE Pioneer of Industry

Carl Georg Munters, founder of air treatment solutions company Munters, was posthumously recognized as an ASHRAE Pioneer of the Industry. ASHRAE’s Pioneer of the Industry award honors deceased individuals who have made milestone contributions to the growth of the air conditioning, heating, refrigeration and ventilation industry, and have shown evidence of distinction, either technically or academically.

During his lifetime, Munters was granted more than 1,000 patents and most of his inventions are still in use today. For example, the basic principle of desiccant dehumidification, developed by Munters more than 60 years ago, is still the most efficient drying technique known today.

The Munters companies employ more than 3,000 people in 30 countries and six continents. Munters died on March 29, 1989 at the age of 92.

Endress+Hauser named Accredited Provider of IACET CEUs

Endress+Hauser was awarded accreditation status by the International Association for Continuing Education and Traning (IACET). The status allows Endress+Hauser to become an IACET Accredited Provider. These providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The CEUs are recognized, accepted and required by many state agencies and credentialing organizations.

ASCO accepting Engineering Scholarship applications

ASCO is accepting applications for the 2017 ASCO Engineering Scholarship program. The company will award two $5,000 scholarships to two U.S. engineering students, provide $1,000 grants to their colleges’ engineering departments and host the students at “The Amazing Packaging Race” at PACK EXPO International in September. Applications may be submitted until the program deadline of March 31, 2017. Details and forms are available at asco.com/scholarship.