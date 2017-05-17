Natural gas nearly doubles share in Northeast’s generation mix

The Northeast Census division of the U.S. has seen a dramatic shift in the generation fuel mix of electricity in the past decade, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Natural gas nearly doubled its share in the nine Northeastern states, reaching 41 percent in 2016, up from 23 percent in 2006.

Canadian drilling drops off during spring breakup

The first three weeks of April saw the number of active Canadian natural gas rigs fall by 44 percent from 100 to 66, according to the most recent rig count released by Baker Hughes. The decline is not unexpected for the so-called “spring breakup,” the EIA said.

Natural gas production increases in Ohio, Pennsylvania

U.S. marketed natural gas production fell to 77 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2016, down from a record high of 79 Bcf/d the year prior, according to the EIA. This marks the first annual decline since 2005. Ohio and Pennsylvania saw increases of about 1.2 Bcf/d, while Texas, the state with the most natural gas production, dropped by 2.5 Bcf/d.

Permian Basil oil production, resource assessments on the rise

In its Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA projects crude oil production in the Permian Basin to increase an by an estimated 2.4 million barrels per day (b/d) during the month of May. Production of crude oil in other regions fell throughout most of 2015 and 2016, but the Permian Basin grew most months even as domestic crude oil prices fell.

Golden Pass authorized to export LNG from Golden Pass Terminal

Golden Pass Products LLC was authorized by the U.S. Department of Energy to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to countries that do not have a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. The agreement allows Golden Pass Products to export LNG up to the equivalent of 2.21 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Golden Pass Terminal near Sabine Pass in Jefferson County, Texas, to any non-FTA country not prohibited by U.S. law or policy.

PADD 1B petroleum products exports achieve record high

In February, exports of finished petroleum products by the Petroleum Administration of Defense District (PADD) 1B reached a record high, according to the EIA. This district is comprised of the U.S. Central Atlantic states, including Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. This increase came just as product prices in PADD 1B weakened compared to prices in the rest of the Atlantic Basin region.

Flows of gasoline and diesel into PADD 2 fall

Refiners in the Midwest Petroleum Administration for Defense District 2 (PADD 2) met a larger share of regional gasoline and diesel fuel needs in the past decade thanks to an increase in refining activity and a largely flat demand in the district, according to the EIA. Because of this, shipments of gasoline and diesel into the PADD 2 declined while shipments to other regions have increased.