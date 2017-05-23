Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Tiger acquires Comea’s Fleet of DNV cargo carrying units

Tiger Offshore Rentals acquired Comea Imprianti Industriali’s entire fleet of DNV certified offshore cargo carrying units (CCUs) in Italy. The acquisition expands Tiger’s position as a provider of offshore rentals in the Mediterranean, North African, and Southern European regions. As part of the acquisition, Tiger and Comea also entered into an agency agreement allowing Comea to rerent Tiger’s full line of DNV-certified CCUs, offshore baskets, containers, skips, cutting boxes, tanks and carriers to its customers.

5ME, Smartware Group partner on IIoT asset monitoring

Modern Bigfoot CMMS software producer Smartware Group selected 5ME as its preferred asset monitoring partner to provide enhanced asset visibility and automation across the manufacturing enterprise for predictive maintenance in the Industrial Internet Of Things. For more information, visit bigfootcmms.com/company/partners/.

NBE Holdings acquires industrial fluid mixer maker

NBE Holdings acquired Holland, Michigan-based Brawn Mixer, a manufacturer of industrial fluid mixers. As part of the acquisition, Brawn Mixer will join National Bulk Equipment Inc. as another subsidiary company of NBE Holdings. The Brawn Mixer product line includes fixed-mount top-entry mixers, portable top-entry mixers, side-entry mixers, controls and mixer support structures for liquid mixing in general industrial and sanitary industrial applications.

Xingfa awards DuPont contract for sulfuric acid plant

Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co. Ltd. awarded DuPont Clean Technologies contracts for the engineering and technology license for a 3,600 MTPD MECS MAX3 sulfuric acid plant, which will make the Xingfa sulfuric acid plant one of the largest in China. The project will expand Xingfa’s existing site located in the Hubei province near the city of Yichang, with the goal of roughly doubling the phosphate fertilizer capacity. The new facility will process 1.2 million tons of sulfuric acid per year and support the production of an additional 400,000 tons per year of phosphoric acid, 400,000 tons per year diammonium phosphate and 35,000 tons per year of potassium phosphate monobasic.

Matrix Design to build new manufacturing facility

Matrix Design LLC began construction on a new facility in Bartlett, Illinois. The 50,000-square-foot building will house operations for the company’s two existing locations. Matrix anticipates the project will be completed in November with a target move-in date of December 2017.

Appointments

Borets US names new senior vice president

Borets named William P. Faubel as its senior vice president of business development and sales for Houston, Texas-based Borets U.S. Faubel is an experienced oil and gas industry senior executive, having held numerous presidential and vice presidential positions in various companies. In his new role, Faubel is charged with leading the company’s business development initiatives, expanding the global client base for Borets’ new technology. Faubel holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He is also a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

New directors, officers named to Hydraulic Institute board

During its annual conference, the Hydraulic Institute (HI) announced the appointment of John H. White, Jr., CEO of TACO Inc. as chairman and John Kahren, president of SPP Pumps Inc. as president. Each will hold his post for two years. Additionally, three new directors joined the board of directors for three-year terms, including Christy Bermensolo, CEO of Engineered Software Inc.; Brent Ross, Director — Core/Hydronics Customer Solutions Group for Armstrong Fluid Technology; and Oakley Roberts, vice president, Product Management and Global Sales of ARO Fluid Products, Ingersoll Rand Industrial Technologies. The leadership transition took place during HI’s Centennial Celebration and Awards Gala where George Harris, CEO Hydro, received the Chairman’s Award and outgoing board members were recognized and thanked for their service.

NAI names new director of engineering, continuous improvement

NAI named Jason E. Porter to the position of director of engineering and continuous improvement. In his new role, Porter will be responsible for all product development and application engineering, in addition to the company’s Global Quality Management System and business management processes. He brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering, sales, manufacturing and strategic planning for global operations and worldwide markets.

Turbo Lab names leadership for Asia Turbomachinery & Pump Symposium

Dag O. Calafell II will serve as chair and vice chair of the second biennial Asia Turbomachinery & Pump Symposium (ATPS). The event is hosted by the Turbomachinery Laboratory. Calafell has 40 years of experience in management, engineering, and operations in the oil and gas industry with end users such as Exxon, ExxonMobil and Koch Industries, as well as with machinery manufacturers. ATPS 2018 is planned for March 13-15, 2018, at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Awards, milestones and achievements

MCAA inducts three new members into Hall of Fame

Fluid Components International (FCI) co-founders Robert Deane and Malcolm McQueen along with Magnetrol’s Judy Stevenson were inducted into the Measurement, Control and Automation Association (MCAA) Hall of Fame during the MCAA Industry Forum in Atlanta in April. The three were recognized for contributing to the instrumentation and control industry in a significant and memorable way either through technical achievements, business accomplishments or industry leadership. Deane, McQueen and Stevenson (honored posthumously) join Gordon Arnold of Sierra Monitor, Wade Mattar of Schneider Electric/Foxboro and Dick Morley, all inducted in 2016.

OMEGA Engineering sponsors high school robotics team

OMEGA Engineering sponsored the Sim-City robotics team from Simsbury High School in Norwalk, Connecticut, during the four-day FIRST Robotics National Championship in St. Louis, Missouri in April. The team ranked 19 out of 68 teams in their division. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), the largest and oldest student robotics competition in the world, involves 30,000 students from 39 countries. The 1,394 teams demonstrated their robots to more than 65,000 attendees.

Student chemists projects sought for Bader Award Prize

Chemistry graduate school students in their third year or beyond can enter their research projects in MilliporeSigma’s Alfred R. Bader Award for Student Innovation competition by June 16 for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize. The program focus is on the development of new reagents, catalysts, ligands, technologies, software, labware or instrumentation broadly applicable to synthetic organic chemistry, as well as the creative use of current reagents, catalysts and ligands in methodology or total synthesis projects. Each of four finalists will receive $500 in cash or prizes and all-expense paid travel to the Bader Student Chemistry Symposium Sept. 7 at the company’s Innovation Center in Darmstadt, Germany. Following student presentations, one $5,000 grand prize winner will be announced. For the past decade, the award has been given to up-and-coming chemists in honor of Sigma-Aldrich co-founder Alfred R. Bader. For official award information, including printable flyers and full rules, visit sigma-aldrich.com/baderaward.

PepsiCo identifies science-based targets to fight climate change

PepsiCo confirmed that its new target for greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction was verified and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative as being in line with what climate science has deemed necessary to keep global warming below two degrees Celsius. The target is part of the company’s efforts to work to reduce absolute GHG emissions across its value chain by at least 20 percent by 2030. To date, 44 companies worldwide have had their climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative, a partnership between CDP, the World Resources Institute, the World Wide Fund for Nature and the UN Global Compact. More than 200 companies are awaiting validation.