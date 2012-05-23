The 1410 Series DC miniature Diaphragm Pump by Thomas, a division of Gardner Denver Company, is a 3.3 inch x 1.2 inch x 2.1 inch pump designed so that a full range of motor options, and several design configurations, can be used depending on the life requirements and specifications of the application. A good fit for medical and other applications requiring high performance in a compact package, the 1410 Series features a low sound level, is lightweight (0.4 lbs/180g) and is EMC suppression-qualified to EN55011-B on some designs. Maximum flow is 4.3 lpm, with a maximum pressure of 27.5 PSIG/1.9 bar, and a maximum vacuum of 22.0 in.Hg. – gd-thomas.com