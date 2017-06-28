MCAA offers annual market forecast

The 2016 process instrumentation and automation (PI&A) market in the U.S. was valued at $11.7 billion and is projected to grow 3.6 percent to $14 billion by 2021, according to the Measurement, Control & Automation Association (MCAA) Annual Market Forecast for 2017. The report focuses on the PI&A markets in the U.S. and Canada and examines 12 industry segments and product categories in-depth through 2021. The report is included in annual membership but can be purchased by nonmembers for a fee. For information, contact MCAA at mcaa@themcaa.org or 757-258-3100.

Augmented, virtual headsets, a ‘$37 billion reality’ by 2027

Augmented and virtual realty headsets are a paradigm shift in form for portable electronics. The new study by IDTechEx Research, Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2017–2027: Technologies, Forecasts, Players found that the market for augmented and virtual reality — as well as everything in between — in headsets is already approaching $3.4 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach more than 10 times that by 2017. For more information, view the report.

California electricity mix involved more renewables

Increased hydroelectric generation and solar power generation in California so far this year have contributed to lower natural gas-fired power generation in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) region, the electric system operator for much of the state, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Increased electricity demand due to warmer-than-normal summer temperatures was one of the factors that raised potential energy reliability concerns, according to Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas). The ability to draw natural gas from storage fields in the SoCalGas system continues to be affected by operating restrictions on the company’s Aliso Canyon field, an underground natural gas storage facility.