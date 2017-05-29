Flow Control has honored the fluid handling industry’s ongoing commitment to manufacturing excellence through our annual Innovation Awards program for nearly two decades. Each year, we are proud to present the latest innovations and technology breakthroughs in our industry based on an open nomination and reader voting process.

Click here to view images and descriptions of the 2017 nominees, then cast your vote below!

2017 Innovation Awards Voting Let your voice be heard and choose the 2017 Innovation Awards honorees! Select one nominee. * Armstrong Fluid Technology — Vertical In-Line Retrofit Solution Bronkhorst High-Tech — EL-FLOW® Prestige Endress+Hauser — Proline 300/500 EXAIR Corporation — No Drip Internal Mix Deflected Flat Fan Liquid Atomizing Nozzle FLEXIM Americas Corp. — FLUXUS Cryo Fox Thermal Instruments — Fox Model FT4A Graco Inc. — Husky 1050e Hanbay Inc. — RDM-S-B00DT-1 "Spring Return Dual Fail-Safe Actuator" Take 5 Inc. — Tactical Flow Meters Teledyne Hastings Instruments — Digital 300 Vue

Nomination process

Nominations were accepted through April 9. One nomination was accepted per company division. High-resolution images were submitted through the form. Nominees should be prepared to submit a case study and any other supporting materials requested in case they are recognized with an Innovation Award.

Voting process

Open voting will take place on flowcontrolnetwork.com through June 30. The results of this voting process will be used to guide Flow Control staff in selecting Innovation Award winners. Winners will be announced online in September, and case studies on each of the winning technologies will be presented in the October print issue.

WINNERS RECEIVE:

In addition to extensive company and product recognition through Flow Control’s full media platform (print, Web, e-media, social media), each winner will be honored with a personalized crystal trophy recognizing the manufacturer’s significant contribution to fluid handling application success.

Winners will also receive:

Featured coverage in the Innovation Awards section in the October issue of Flow Control magazine

Featured placement in the Innovation Awards sections on flowcontrolnetwork.com

Bonus coverage on Flow Control’s social media sites: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

Featured in a press release announcement

An award logo they can proudly display wherever the product is mentioned

View the 2016 press release.

See past winners: 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010