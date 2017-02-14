The new year is in full swing. News outlets and research firms have made many predictions about market conditions over the coming months and years — factoring in elements such as the new U.S. presidential administration and other world events — and we are inching closer to discovering how accurate these forecasts are.

The McIlvaine Company, for example, said in a press release that the U.S. power and oil and gas industries will benefit from Donald Trump in office, with pump sales rising up to 8 percent in 2018 as a result of Trump’s policies. As we wait to find out what the exact market effects will be, the fluid handling industry will undoubtedly continue to innovate and move forward.

Fluke presents our cover story with an article on managing machinery failure risk with condition monitoring and data analysis. While maintenance is always a top priority, keeping it top of mind during the new year can help ensure a prosperous 2017.

Bearings and seals are essential equipment components that must be maintained to function properly, so in our special section, SKF USA answers a few common questions on this topic. Also in this section, Vesconite goes over strategies for proper bearing fitting.

Weir Oil & Gas unveils its new technology for hydraulic fracturing: a fully in-sync power system designed to streamline operation. Cole-Parmer discusses how to support workplace safety with the use of open-head sensor interlocks; then Rosemount examiness radar level measurement frequencies for different applications. Finally, ClearSign Combustion Corporation discusses a new technology to aid in the reduction of nitrogen oxides emissions.

Continue your Flow Control experience by with online exclusive articles, my blog and more. While you’re here, don’t forget to nominate a deserving technology for our annual Innovation Awards.