Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

MCAA introduces new website and branding

The Measurement, Control & Automation Association (MCAA) unveiled its new logo and a completely redesigned website at the MCAA Industry Forum last month in Atlanta. The new, more modern branding is designed to better reflect to the organization, and the new website allows for easier navigation. MCAA helps management teams of process and factory automation product and solution providers by offering timely, unique and highly specialized resources acquired from shared management benchmarks where proprietary company information is secure.

SPX FLOW opens first multibrand service center

SPX FLOW Inc. launched its first North American multibrand service center. The new center is based in Corpus Christi, Texas, and offers aftermarket solutions in rental and sales of controlled bolting; repair and service of pumps, mixers and valves; and sale of OEM spare parts. The service center will also offer upgrade and re-rate solutions for pumps, mixers and valves.

Emerson acquires MYNAH Technologies

Emerson completed the purchase of MYNAH Technologies, a move designed to help support Emerson Automation Solutions and its Operational Certainty program. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Boyd Corp acquires Aavid Thermalloy

Boyd Corporation acquired Aavid Thermalloy, a move that creates a new business that will operate as a division of Boyd Corporation. Through this transaction, Boyd expands its expertise in active and passive thermal management accretive to key strengths in heat spreading, EMI shielding, optically clear adhesives, electrical, acoustic and thermal insulation, acoustic filtration, vibration absorption and mechanical damping. Headquartered in Modesto, California, Boyd’s manufacturing and design hubs now span North America, Europe and Asia with facilities in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, U.K., Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, China, Taiwan and India.

SIMMONS EDECO partners with Cordax Evaluation Technologies

SIMMONS EDECO partnered with Cordax Evaluation Technologies to provide cost-effective “Logging While Tripping” open-hole formation evaluation services. The patented technique is designed as a low-risk, economical way to collect industry-proven open-hole formation logging measurements that gathers downhole data without requiring a dedicated logging trip. The technology is capable of capturing quality evaluation from vertical, highly deviated and horizontal well bores.

PcVue and Sentryo enter global partnership

PcVue Inc. and Sentryo S.A. announced the availability of ICS CyberVision for advanced cybersecurity protection of PcVue supervisory control and data acquisition, human machine Interface and building management system applications. The global partnership brings operational technology- (OT) focused monitoring and cyber threat detection for industrial control systems. The technology fosters OT & IT collaboration for enterprise-wide protection of critical infrastructures such as power generation and distribution, water and wastewater, transportation systems and infrastructure like trains, bridges and tunnels, intelligent building management, manufacturing, oil and gas, and other applications that rely on high availability industrial automation.

Chevron Phillips Chemical increases organosulfur capacity

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC expanded its Tessenderlo, Belgium, plant by debottlenecking its production unit for ethyl mercaptan and tetrahydrothiophene. Construction began in November 2016 and the expansion commenced operations in May 2017. This expansion increased production capacity for these products by 65 percent.

ConocoPhillips completes sale to Cenovus

ConocoPhillips completed a transaction with Cenovus to sell its 50 percent non-operated interest in the Foster Creek Christina Lake oil sands partnership as well as the majority of its western Canada Deep Christina Lake oil sands partnership. ConocoPhillips Canada retains its operated 50 percent interest in the Surmont oil sands joint venture and its operated 100 percent Blueberry-Montney unconventional acreage position. The company revised its second-quarter production guidance to 1,365 to 1,405 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day to reflect the partial quarter impact of this disposition.

Kaiser Optical Systems expands US facilities

Kaiser Optical Systems, part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2013, expanded its production facilities in the U.S. with a $9 million addition at its Raman analyzer manufacturing plant in Ann Arbor, Michigan, more than doubling its floor space to 87,000 square feet. The company also invested $8 million in a 42,000-sqare-foot state-of-the-art plant for temperature measurement production in Greenwood, Indiana, which is also home to the company’s U.S. sales center headquarters.

Lucid Energy Group commissions Red Hills II cryogenic processing plant

Lucid Energy Group commissioned the startup of the Red Hills II cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Lea County, New Mexico. The expansion increases Red Hills Natural Gas Process Complex processing capacity to 310 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), bringing the total processing capacity of Lucid’s South Carlsbad Gas Gathering and Processing System in Lea and Eddy counties to 345 MMcf/d. This triples the processing capacity of the plant since Lucid’s September 2016 acquisition of Agave Energy Company.

NOV expands ability to deliver tubular technologies

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) broke ground on two manufacturing plants designed to strengthen the company’s position to provide composite pipe technologies and tubular coatings within Saudi Arabia. Both facilities will be located at MODON 3 near the city of Dammam. The 130,000-square-foot building will expand NOV’s legacy Tuboscope pipe inspection, repair, threading, and machining services to include internal and custom coating capabilities and the company’s proprietary TK liner platform. A second 260,000-square-foot structure will enable NOV to be Saudi Arabia’s first local manufacturer of high-pressure spoolable composite pipe. Both facilities are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2018.

NOV announces joint venture with Saudi Aramco

NOV entered into a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to form a joint venture in Saudi Arabia. The joint venture will manufacture high-specification land rigs, rig and drilling equipment and offer certain aftermarket services. The companies will also establish a training center to develop Saudi technicians to maintain and operate the sophisticated drilling technology produced by the venture. The memorandum of understanding, which includes a detailed commercial term sheet, remains subject to final negotiation.

Metso teams up with Rockwell Automation

Metso selected Rockwell Automation to deliver a global industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform that connects, monitors and performs analytics for Metso’s equipment and services, resulting in improved efficiency and profitability for its mining and aggregates customers.

The digital solution will securely collect and store data from Metso’s equipment around the world, including new equipment as well as machines already in operation. The solution will provide predictive analytics and preventive maintenance, and will facilitate remote asset monitoring by Metso and its customers.

PCM USA expands facilities

France-based PCM approved the construction of a 32,000-square-foot extension to its existing 22,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. The company, which manufactures and sells positive displacement pumps around the world, is expanding its PCM USA sales and industrial hub to meet specific considerations for the oil and gas, food and industry markets in the Americas.

Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy Operations

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. was awarded a multiyear contract to provide engineering and procurement services for Nexen Energy ULC to support its operations in Western Canada. The contract enables Jacobs to build on its long-standing relationship with Nexen.

FrontRow acquires ClearWELL Oilfield Solutions

FrontRow Energy Technology Group Limited acquired ClearWELL Oilfield Solutions, an oil and gas technology company focused on flow assurance and production optimization. As part of the acquisition, FrontRow will receive 50 percent of ClearWELL from the previous owner, MSL Oilfield Services, which retains the remaining 50 percent. The acquisition comes after FrontRow secured a nearly $13 million investment from BGF in January 2017. ClearWELL adds to the firm’s existing group companies, which include Well-Centric and Well-SENSE.

Phenomenex new gas chromatography facility opens

Phenomenex Inc. opened a new manufacturing and development facility focused on the company’s gas chromatography columns, marketed under the Zebron brand name. The 15,000-square-foot facility is located in Sacramento, California, and was designed and extensively renovated specifically for Phenomenex. The new location supports twice the production capacity and enables improved logistics and delivery speeds for the company’s customers around the world.

Huffman Engineering opens second Denver office

Huffman Engineering Inc. opened a second office in Denver, Colorado in order to accommodate a growing client base in Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska. The expansion falls in the same year as Huffman Engineering’s 30-year anniversary. The company specializes in control system integration for highly regulated water/wastewater, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

TE Connectivity establishes global center for motor requirements

TE Connectivity established a global center for motor connectivity with its September 2016 acquisition of the Intercontec Group. The center will enable the company to continue its development of innovative new products and enhancements for motor manufacturers, machinery original equipment manufacturers and installers.

Stress Engineering Services partners with DeepMar Consulting

Stress Engineering Services Inc. teamed up with DeepMar Consulting to expand its upstream service offerings. The integrated team will focus on increasing health, safety and environment reliability and efficiency assurance to client projects. The partnership is focused on providing end-to-end solutions that address the entire life of field across all disciplines including drilling/completion, production/asset and various intervention solutions.

SABIC partners with DuPont for EHS Performance

SABIC partnered with DuPont Sustainable Solutions for environment, health and safety (EHS) performance. The EHS transformation project will strengthen SABIC’s operational risk management, leadership capabilities and effectiveness of systems and processes to manage EHS performance. DuPont’s engagement is an integral part of this improvement process.

Appointments

John Flannery named new GE CEO

Long-time GE CEO Jeff Immelt will be replaced by GE Healthcare CEO John Flannery, according to CNBC. After the news broke the morning of Monday, June 12, shares climbed around three percent.

Flannery will assume the CEO role on Aug. 1 and the chairman position on Jan. 1, 2018. He began in GE career with GE Capital in 1987.

Halliburton announces new CEO

The board of directors of Halliburton Company unanimously elected Jeff Miller, the company’s president and board member, to the position of president and CEO. Dave Lesar, who served as Halliburton’s chairman and CEO since 2000, will continue as executive chairman. As executive chairman, Lesar will continue to play an important leadership role focusing on the strategic direction of the company, advising the Halliburton management team and transitioning CEO responsibilities to Miller who will continue reporting to Lesar. He will be actively engaged with shareholders and continue working with customers. Lesar has entered into a new executive employment agreement that provides that he will continue as executive chairman through mandatory retirement on Dec. 31, 2018. The agreement also contains a four-year non-compete clause.

Dover names new VP, controller

Dover appointed Carrie Anderson as vice president, controller. She will also serve as the company’s principal accounting officer. Anderson has served as vice president (VP) and chief financial officer (CFO) of Dover’s Engineered Systems segment since February 2014. Previously, she was VP and CFO of Dover’s former Printing & Identification segment.

Viega announces new product and sales development manager

Viega named Eric Peterson product and sales development manager for its Flushing Systems Technology division. In this role, Peterson is responsible for developing and launching Viega’s new in-wall flushing technology. Peterson worked previously as VP of sales at Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, wholesale division sales manager at Price Pfister INC and sales manager at Oatey Company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

HANTEMP Controls welcomes engineering manager

HANTEMP Controls hired mechanical engineer Jeff Mackowiak as its engineering manager. Mackowiak brings 25 years of experience in industrial refrigeration manufacturing to the company. He is a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology’s mechanical engineering program.

Automation Federation hires new managing director

The Automation Federation hired industrial control systems cybersecurity expert Marty Edwards as its managing director. Edwards is a 25-year industry veteran who currently serves as director of the Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, an operational division of the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in the Department of Homeland Security.

Val-Matic appoints new VP

Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corp. named Terry Massey as its VP of sales and marketing. In this role, Massey will be responsible for Val-Matic’s worldwide sales and marketing activities. Massey previously served in sales management roles at companies including Crane Co., Pentair (Tyco) and Flowserve (Durco). He has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

MRS, TMS name Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow

The Materials Research Society (MRS) and Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) selected Scott Litzelman, of Booz Allen Hamilton, as the 2017-2018 MRS/TMS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow. Litzelman will serve a one-year term working as a special legislative assistant on the staff of a member of Congress or on a congressional committee. The Congressional Fellowships program brings technical and scientific backgrounds and external perspectives to the decision-making process in Congress.

Wilo USA appoints new director of marketing

Wilo USA named Tim Stapula as its new director of marketing. In this new role, Stapula will be responsible for the overall strategy and management of Wilo USA’s marketing program, which includes overseeing new content creation, social media management, news releases, trade shows and developing advertising campaigns and sales materials. Stapula brings more than 15 years of experience to Wilo. Previously he worked as a marketing manager for a major precision tooling company.

Hawk Measurement adds to sales team

Hawk Measurement hired Humberto Gonzalez as its sales director. Gonzalez has more than three decades’ experience in the instrumentation and control industry working for companies such as Milltronics, Magnetrol and Robert Shaw. Fluent in Spanish and conversational Portuguese, Gonzalez also has an extensive knowledge of American/Latin American cultures.

Materia names new VP/operations, senior sales manager

Materia Inc. appointed Neal Gilmore as VP of operations and Wesleyne Greer as senior manager of sales. Gilmore and Greer are based in Materia’s Huntsville, Texas, manufacturing facility. Gilmore will oversee all aspects of Materia’s operations including Grubbs Catalyyst product manufacturing in Pasadena, California, and Proxima resin manufacturing at the Huntsville facility. Greer will be charged with supporting Materia’s Proxima resin customers in the oil and gas industry.

Awards, milestones and achievements

3Dprintingindustry.com honors Siemens

Siemens accepted the international 3D Printing Industry Award in the category of “3D Printing Application of the Year” by 3Dprintingindustry.com during an awards ceremony in London. Siemens received the award for the first worldwide successful test of gas turbine blades manufactured with additive manufacturing.

Danfoss receives Edison Award

Danfoss was voted a Bronze Winner in the Edison Awards, a program that honors innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services. The awards were presented in April in New York City. The Edison Awards are judged by a panel of more than 3,000 business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the product development, design, engineering, science and medical fields.

Yokogawa receives Global Customer Value Leadership Award

Yokogawa Electric Corporation received the Frost & Sullivan Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the automation solutions and services category. Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practice Awards to companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in technology innovation and the strategic development of products and services for regional and global markets. For each of these awards, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently conduct interviews, analyze data and carry out research in many different fields. For the Global Customer Value Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies based on several factors that concern the two key aspects of customer impact and business impact.

SC Johnson site running on 100 percent wind energy

SC Johnson’s Bay City, Michigan site, which manufactures Ziploc-brand bags, joined two other company-owned manufacturing sites running on 100 percent wind energy for electricity. Now, nearly a third of SC Johnson’s energy usage around the world comes from renewable sources. Bay City achieved this milestone by purchasing 100 percent of its wind energy from nearby wind farms.