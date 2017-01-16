The Flow Control team learned about KROHNE and its various technologies at the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition & Conference (WEFTEC) in September 2016.

Happy New Year! As noted in our last issue of 2016, the fluid handling industry enters the new year with expectation. Oil price volatility began to level out in 2016, a factor that could contribute to a stronger industry in 2017.

Persistence Market Research predicts the global pumps market will grow through 2024. Many flowmeter type revenues are also tied to the oil and gas industry, and time will tell if the diminishing oil price instability will contribute to an upturn in the broader fluid handling industry.

The Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration (AHR) Expo will showcase the latest innovations in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 30-Feb. 1. We look forward to discovering the top HVAC technologies at this show so we can share them with our readers (See a preview here).

In keeping with AHR Expo’s focus, Bell & Gossett provides this issue’s cover story on part load efficiency value to reduce HVAC system costs. System designers can use this criterion to maximize energy savings while reaping environmental benefits.

Emerson Flow begins our flow and level measurement special section with a discussion on wellhead measurements in harsh environments. Endress+Hauser continues this section with an explanation of how radar level measurement can assist customers who experience problems with lift pump and level control. Finally, the Vortab Company presents an article on using flow conditioners to improve flow measurement.

Learn how to select the right materials for air-operated diaphragm pumps in Graco’s article. Next Amin Almasi examines hot gas flows and the operation and reliability of gas turbines.

Finally, our annual Innovation Awards program is open for nominations this month. Click here to nominate a product or solution that has made a difference in your work and is sure to advance the industry further.