The Flow Control team has traveled to several events and trade shows over the past few weeks, including the Measurement, Control and Automation Association (MCAA) Industry Forum; the Fluke & eMaint Roadshow; the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC); and National Instruments‘ NIWeek. We look forward to learning more about the equipment on which this issue focuses at the upcoming Electrical Apparatus Service Association Convention in Tampa, Florida. Come see us at Booth 111!

Learn more about how motor voltage selection relates to the larger power supply in the first article of our cover series by Nidec Motor Corporation. Eaton continues this series with a discussion of applying drives to control multiple motors before Littelfuse completes the series with an article on what relay protection and error codes say about pumps.

Next, Viega begins our special section on sealing options by talking about the growing use of elastomers in more applications. Trelleborg continues this section with an article that presents how a new quick exhaust valve sealing solution was developed.

NEL Flow Measurement and Flowrox (round out our issue, but not before a presentation of the nominees for our 2017 Innovation Awards. Be sure to read through these descriptions, then choose the 2017 honorees. We will feature the finalists’ case studies in our October issue. Make your voice heard before June 30!