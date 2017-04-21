Spring is here, and with it come opportunities to gather with industry professionals and learn more about how the market and technology are evolving.

I will travel to Atlanta for the Measurement, Control and Automation Association‘s Industry Forum at the end of April. I am excited to present our 2016 Innovation Awards and learn more about best practices and emerging trends at the annual event.

We hope to see you in May as we travel to Houston, Texas, for the Offshore Technology Conference. If we don’t see you walking around the show floor, stop by Booth 6324 and say hello. I will be at the booth May 2-3 from 2 to 3 p.m. for a special meet and greet with our editorial staff. I’d love to meet you and hear your ideas!

Our April issue is full of content for oil and gas professionals. Our cover series focuses on upstream and midstream operations and begins with Fluenta’s discussion about enhanced density monitoring and gas flaring operations. Honeywell’s article on midstream gas measurement continues the series. AccessESP rounds out our cover series.

A knowledge of reverse engineering and replacement parts is important, so next we include a special section on the topic. SKF USA’s and Motion Industries’ articles provide important considerations to guide you through this process.

Continue through the rest of the issue, where you will find discussions on mag drive pumps by Sundyne and how to improve the bottom line in lease automatic custody transfer unit operations by Angus Measurement Services. Gardner Denver’s case study is followed by Milton Roy’s article about metering pumps and chemical dosing in offshore environments.

Visit flowcontrolnetwork.com/innovationawards by June 30 to vote for a solution that demonstrates a continual commitment to constant growth and evolution in the fluid handling industry and deserves a 2017 Innovation Award.