iStock_000009066352 Terry J/iStockphoto The industrial valve market in Asia will grow by $5 billion to reach more than $30 billion by 2019, according to the McIlvaine Company. The control valve market will grow by 21 percent and the on/off segment by 20 percent.

Valve Revenues  ($ Millions)

Classification  2015  2019
Control 6 7
On/Off 19 23
Total 25 30

There is a slowdown in China but growth will still be enviable compared to other countries, McIlvaine says. Coal gasification and liquefaction is promising to boost valve revenues substantially in China and will also impact South Korea and India.

Coal-fired power will show the greatest growth percentage in India, but many Asian countries have ambitious coal-fired generator programs, McIlvaine says. Steel, pulp and chemicals are all growth markets.

Steady growth will continue in municipal water and wastewater.

By 2019, China will be treating 30,000 MGD with secondary wastewater treatment ranking it second in the world behind the U.S. and with nearly three times the capacity of Japan.

Asian Secondary Wastewater Treatment Capacity in 2019 (MGD)

Country Secondary Capacity (MGD)
Australia 1,560
China 30,144
Hong Kong 629
Indonesia 78
Japan 11,489
Malaysia 48
New Zealand 476
Philippines 289
Singapore 748
South Korea 5619
Taiwan 2,279
Thailand 477
Vietnam 33
Other East Asia 1
Bangladesh 94
India 3,583
Myanmar 1
Pakistan 19
Sri Lanka 2
Other West Asia 1

