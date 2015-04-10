The industrial valve market in Asia will grow by $5 billion to reach more than $30 billion by 2019, according to the McIlvaine Company.

Valve Revenues ($ Millions)

Classification 2015 2019 Control 6 7 On/Off 19 23 Total 25 30

There is a slowdown in China but growth will still be enviable compared to other countries, McIlvaine says. Coal gasification and liquefaction is promising to boost valve revenues substantially in China and will also impact South Korea and India.

Coal-fired power will show the greatest growth percentage in India, but many Asian countries have ambitious coal-fired generator programs, McIlvaine says. Steel, pulp and chemicals are all growth markets.

Steady growth will continue in municipal water and wastewater.

By 2019, China will be treating 30,000 MGD with secondary wastewater treatment ranking it second in the world behind the U.S. and with nearly three times the capacity of Japan.

Asian Secondary Wastewater Treatment Capacity in 2019 (MGD)

Country Secondary Capacity (MGD) Australia 1,560 China 30,144 Hong Kong 629 Indonesia 78 Japan 11,489 Malaysia 48 New Zealand 476 Philippines 289 Singapore 748 South Korea 5619 Taiwan 2,279 Thailand 477 Vietnam 33 Other East Asia 1 Bangladesh 94 India 3,583 Myanmar 1 Pakistan 19 Sri Lanka 2 Other West Asia 1

